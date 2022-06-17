The England netball international who captained the team in their first Commonwealth Games gold has said the win put the sport back into the national limelight.

England's netballers stunned favourites Australia, beating them to secure the gold at the 2018 Gold Coast Games.

Ama Agbeze, originally from Selly Oak in Birmingham, said the medal had "brought the sport back into people's psyche."

"It's definitely more than just a medal," she said.

Video journalist: Peter Jones.