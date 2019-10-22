Water has been restored to Birmingham's "Floozy in the Jacuzzi" fountain.

The fountain, officially called The River, sprung a leak in 2013 and was later filled with bedding plants.

It has been restored as part of a £25m scheme to refresh and update the area around Victoria Square ahead of the Commonwealth Games in July.

The massive water feature was installed in 1993, when Victoria Square was pedestrianised and remodelled.

A film by John Bray