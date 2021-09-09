New pupils at a West Midlands school are being offered a free school uniform and PE kit to help families with the cost of living.

Prospective Year 7 pupils at Perryfields Academy in Oldbury are being offered the financial support in the run-up to September and the next academic year.

Head of School Clare Harris said: "Even if a family perhaps could traditionally afford it, times have changed now."

She added she would love to see other schools in the area take up the policy to help families as the cost of living increases.