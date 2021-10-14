The Duke of Cambridge tried his luck at a game of badminton with young people in Birmingham as he came to visit a sports charity ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

Prince William played against Birmingham resident Simeon Mosquito, who admitted playing with a future king was "a bit of pressure".

The royal was visiting the charity Sports Key, which provides a range of sporting activities for disadvantaged communities in the city.

Sports Key is one of the organisations helping to deliver the Birmingham Commonwealth Games' Gen22 project.

It was awarded £700,000 from the National Lottery Fund to further its work upskilling young people who can then benefit from employability.