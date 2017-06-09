Witnesses in an inquiry into bullying by Labour MP Liam Byrne were mistakenly offered anonymity, investigators said.

The ex-Cabinet minister and MP for Birmingham Hodge Hill was found to have ostracised former assistant David Barker after a minor office dispute.

Speaking exclusively to BBC Midlands Today, Mr Barker, who agreed to be named in the report, said other witnesses were told they would get anonymity.

"The ICGS [Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme] then sent Liam an evidence bundle that contained witness statements from every single witness without any anonymity," he said.

He added he would "never forgive" the ICGS and said some witnesses may never talk to him again due to them being identified in the report.

Mr Byrne said witnesses he had nominated had also been promised anonymity and he had complained to both the ICGS and the panel.

Incorrect information was given to witnesses, a House of Commons spokesperson said.