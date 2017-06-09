A former assistant to Liam Byrne has spoken out after an investigation found the Labour MP had bullied him.

David Barker said he had felt ostracised and described the environment within Mr Byrne's office as "a daily source of torment".

He said he had made the decision to make a complaint to protect his fellow workers.

Mr Byrne will be suspended from Parliament for two days for his treatment of Mr Barker, following an inquiry by the Parliamentary Standards Commission.

Read more: Labour MP to be suspended from Commons for bullying