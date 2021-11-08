“Epic” Vaisakhi celebrations brought thousands of people to celebrate at a Gurdwara the West Midlands.

Drone footage captured the huge crowds who attended the event at Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Smethwick on Sunday.

Vaisakhi is one of the most important events in the Sikh calendar and marks the harvest and the creation of the Khalsa, or when Sikhism was born as a collective faith.

Jatinder Singh, president of the Gurdwara, said he believed this year’s celebration had been one of the largest outside India.

“The whole event was absolutely amazing, it was inclusive to everyone and there was just a good community vibe” he said.

“There was so much colour to it, after what we’ve been through [during the pandemic] and going through the rising cost of living, people need positivity in their life."