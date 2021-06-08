As the cost of living increases, Birmingham Dogs Home said more and more owners are taking the decision to give up their pets and that its rescue centres are at full capacity.

The charity said the struggle to pay bills means relinquishments are at an all-time high and in the last 10 days, 42 dogs have been brought in.

The team are doing lots to help, like sending food to local food banks and offering support where they can.

Now, they are urging owners struggling to get in touch to prevent more strays being left on the streets.