Pop star Ed Sheeran has caused a Perfect stir in Birmingham by leading pub locals in a singalong.

Sheeran went to The Rooster in Small Heath with rapper Jaykae, who is from the city, on Sunday night.

The video of Sheeran leading the singalong of No Games by Serani, playing pool and pulling pints was widely shared on social media.

"What a crazy day/night Sunday was," the pub tweeted after "meeting the biggest artist on the planet!"