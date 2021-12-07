CCTV footage shows the last time three-year-old Kemarni Watson Darby was seen alive.

Kemarni died from severe abdominal injuries in hospital, where he was taken following a 999 call from his mother's West Bromwich flat.

The partner of Kemarni's mother, Nathaniel Pope, was found guilty of murder on Tuesday.

Kemarni's mother Alicia Watson was convicted of causing or allowing his death.

Pope and Watson were also found guilty of child cruelty charges.