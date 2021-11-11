CCTV shows the moment a driver runs from his car after killing an 18-day-old baby who was being pushed along in his pram by his parents for the first time.

James Davis' driving was described as "exceptionally bad and dangerous" when his car hit another and then hit Ciaran Morris' pram in Brownhills, West Midlands.

Afterwards, he ran off telling a passer-by he "had killed a baby".

He was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving and jailed for six-and-a-half years.

He was also convicted of driving while uninsured.