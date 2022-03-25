A Ukrainian band turned soldiers have received a message of support from musician Ed Sheeran.

Sheeran is performing at a benefit concert for Ukraine in Birmingham next week, and band Antytila reached out to him via TikTok while dressed in combat gear in Kyiv.

In their message, the group asked to appear remotely at the show, although it is so far unclear whether that will happen.

Sheeran told them he "can't wait" to listen to their music, and passed on support for both the band and the Ukrainian people.

Concert for Ukraine takes place at the NEC on Tuesday 29 March and will also feature Camila Cabello, Gregory Porter and Snow Patrol. It will be shown on ITV.

Proceeds from the concert will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee's Ukraine Humanitarian appeal.