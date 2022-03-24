Members of a Ukrainian music group have posted a video online, asking to appear remotely in a charity concert in Birmingham next week.

Antytila sent a message to musician Ed Sheeran via TikTok.

The band asked to be included in the Concert for Ukraine, which takes place at Birmingham's NEC on Tuesday 29 March.

The fundraising concert includes Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Gregory Porter and Snow Patrol, and will be shown on ITV.

Proceeds from the concert will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee's Ukraine Humanitarian appeal, which is providing food, water, shelter and medical assistance to refugees in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.