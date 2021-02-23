BBC News

'I was the only black child in the swimming pool'

Swimming teacher Annalize Butler says she is one of just a few black instructors.

She adds the activity does not have a high engagement among black people, recalling a childhood in which she was the only black child in the pool.

When the Londoner came to the West Midlands, she used social media to make an appeal "particularly to a black audience" and was met with the positive response: "Where have you been?"

Under her own business, Ms Butler has plans to teach in 100 pools, including pupils who might otherwise have felt swimming appeared less than inclusive.

