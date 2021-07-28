The Birmingham 2022 Festival starts on Thursday evening as part of celebrations around the summer's Commonwealth Games.

The festival, which runs from March to September will feature a host of performances designed to reflect the region's creativity and diversity.

Birmingham 2022 Executive Producer Raidene Carter said it would create "a global platform to show off the home-grown talent of the West Midlands".

It all starts with performances of Wonderous Stories 17-20 March, showcasing dance, acrobatics and aerial displays.