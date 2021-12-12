A teenager has turned to music to help him rehabilitate from two brain haemorrhages.

Ky Porter, 19, from Birmingham spent two weeks in an induced coma after suffering the first in 2016.

Four years later, whilst on a family holiday in Plymouth, he suffered a second, more severe haemorrhage.

After brain surgery, he remained in hospital for six weeks before returning to Birmingham to spend a further four months as an NHS inpatient, first at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and then in the specialist neuro-rehabilitation unit at Moseley Hall Hospital.

“I had speech difficulties for a long time so it was really hard to talk about what I was going through," he said.

“But I would wake up in the middle of the night with song lyrics about what I was going through flying through my head."

He has written three songs describing the different stages of his recovery experience, Brain Surgery, Back 2 Brum and Body Rehabilitation.