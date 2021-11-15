Commonwealth 2022: Smethwick swimming and diving complex
One of the most deprived towns in Britain will soon have one of the country's best swimming and diving complexes.
The aquatics centre for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games is being built in Smethwick.
It has also been designed for long-term use by the local community, in an area which has traditionally had a very low participation rate for water sports.
In recent weeks, the pool has been gradually filled with water, in preparation for the Games this summer.