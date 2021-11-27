We Are England: Birmingham's self-made crypto-millionaire
A 20-year-old who made millions trading cryptocurrency is set to open a food bank to give back to his community.
Hanad Hassan made an investment of $50 (£37) in a cryptocurrency last year and within three months it was worth $1m (£738,000).
The Iceland worker then dropped out of university to focus on trading in the field, becoming a multi-millionaire.
Mr Hassan now wants to use his wealth to help people.
