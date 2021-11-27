A 20-year-old who made millions trading cryptocurrency is set to open a food bank to give back to his community.

Hanad Hassan made an investment of $50 (£37) in a cryptocurrency last year and within three months it was worth $1m (£738,000).

The Iceland worker then dropped out of university to focus on trading in the field, becoming a multi-millionaire.

Mr Hassan now wants to use his wealth to help people.

You can watch We Are England on BBC One West Midlands - 1930 GMT on Wednesday 9 February, or catch up on the BBC iPlayer.