Many mourners, including politicians from across the political divide, have attended a funeral for "Labour giant" Jack Dromey.

The shadow minister and Birmingham Erdington MP died on 7 January at the age of 73.

Former prime ministers Sir Tony Blair and Gordon Brown were among those to speak at the service at St Margaret's Church in Westminster.

Jess Phillips, Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley said the service was "beautiful and funny" and a powerful tribute to the veteran politician.