A woman whose mother forced her to undergo female genital mutilation (FGM) at the age of nine has urged others like her to seek help.

Basma Kamel, 30, underwent the procedure when she was growing up in Cairo, Egypt.

She has since received support at a Birmingham clinic which she said helped her accept what happened and to realise she is not less than any other woman.

She believes many victims are unaware of the support available.