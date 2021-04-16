A theatre show inspired by hit BBC television series Peaky Blinders is set to premiere in the West Midlands.

Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby will open on 27 September at Birmingham Hippodrome, followed by dates in London and a UK tour.

The show's creator Steven Knight adapted it for the stage in collaboration with Rambert dance company.

He said: "I've been really impressed by the way the dancers just get it.

"The attitude, the swagger, the style, really does translate itself into dance so it doesn't feel anything other than a natural step."