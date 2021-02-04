West Midlands Police see surge in cannabis farms in region
West Midlands Police said it has seized cannabis plants with a total street value of £84m within the last year.
The force said there has been a surge in drug factories being uncovered in the region during the pandemic and warned they are now a major source of funding for organised crime gangs.
DCI Nick Dale said cannabis factories are "lining the pockets of criminals" and urged the public to tell police if they believe that cannabis is being grown in their area.