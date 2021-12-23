West Midlands Police are warning people to make sure they understand the law when it comes to using a private e-scooter if they are thinking of buying one this Christmas.

At the moment it is legal to buy a private e-scooter but illegal to use it anywhere on public land.

E-scooters can only be used on public roads if rented as part of a government-backed trial.

The trial, which is running across various towns and cities, has led to confusion about which type of e-scooter people can ride and what the rules are.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk