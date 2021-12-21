Autistic students at a special school in Wolverhampton are regularly making sports podcasts to help develop their skills.

Sports teacher Adam Millichip, from Tettenhall Wood School, first set it up to help his students.

The podcast is hosted by two boys, Tom and Abtar, and aims to help them develop communication, confidence and social skills.

Every week the students interview sports stars. Previous guests include former England cricket captain Nasser Hussain and ex England goalkeeper Joe Hart.