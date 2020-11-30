A 20-year-old saddlery apprentice is following in the footsteps of her grandfather who has worked in the leather trade since the 1970s.

Hannah Scoffham was inspired to take up the craft after spending an afternoon with her grandfather Alf Peakman at The Ideal Saddle Company in Walsall - a town traditionally associated with the industry.

She switched to a saddlery apprenticeship from a health and social care course, and now works alongside her relative.

The pair want to inspire more young people to learn the trade.

Ms Scoffham said: "It's something I could see myself doing probably for the rest of my life."