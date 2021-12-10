A victim of an online blackmailer who carried out "sickening" and "abhorrent" sexual abuse has said she was asked to send "violent" and "degrading pictures" of herself.

The victim, who is not named to protect her identity, added Abdul Elahi asked her to hit herself and threatened to expose her images to family and friends.

Abdul Elahi targeted almost 2,000 victims to amass images of degrading sexual acts before selling the images to paedophiles.

He has been sentenced to 32 years in prison.