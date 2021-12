Well-wishers have donated thousands of pounds of goods and money to a charity targeted by thieves.

Burglars took about £2,000 worth of new and used items intended for struggling families over Christmas from a storage unit at Meriden Adventure Playground.

Since then, the Chelmsley Wood charity said shops including John Lewis and The Works had sent replacement toys.

An online appeal has raised £4,000 - with one woman donating £2,000.