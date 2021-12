A pensioner has lost more than £11,000 after rogue traders convinced her she needed unnecessary work on her roof.

Joyce, 78, who lives near Solihull, was asked to make daily trips to the bank to fund the work on her home.

West Midlands Police are investigating, and Joyce's local community have come together to support her.

An appeal for Joyce has already raised more than £1,200, and a local builder has been working on her roof.