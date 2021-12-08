West Midlands Police has released footage showing a killer being driven by his accomplice mother to a canal bridge dumping evidence after stabbing his girlfriend to death.

A jury found Ian Bennett, 38, guilty of murdering Kerry Woolley in July 2020.

His mum Lynda Bennett, 63, was convicted of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice after she helped him hide the murder weapon.

He was ordered to serve at least 25 years in prison, while his mum was sentenced to three.