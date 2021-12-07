Safety concerns raised about Arthur Labinjo-Hughes by his family and neighbours were ignored before his murder, his maternal grandfather says.

Peter Halcrow told BBC Radio 4's Today programme warnings from other family members were "not acted on" by social services or police.

Social services had said there was "nothing to worry about" just months before Arthur's death, he said.

The six-year-old was tortured and killed by his stepmother and father in June last year.

Tustin has been jailed for 29 years for murder and child cruelty, while his father Thomas Hughes was given 21 years for manslaughter.