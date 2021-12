Saturday's match between Birmingham City and Millwall was halted at the six minute mark so fans could pay tribute to Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

The six-year-old's father and stepmother were found guilty this week of a sustained campaign of abuse against him, ending in his murder in June 2020.

He was a fan of Birmingham City, which joined other West Midlands clubs by pausing its game for a minute of applause in his memory.

