A 999 call made by Emma Tustin after she murdered her stepson has been released by the Crown Prosecution Service.

In it she is heard lying to an ambulance call handler how six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes came by his head injuries.

Arthur was fatally injured while in his stepmother's care at her home in Solihull in June 2020 and died in hospital.

Tustin, 32, was convicted of murder and child cruelty and jailed for at least 29 years at Coventry Crown Court on Friday.

Arthur's father Thomas Hughes, 29, was jailed for 21 years for manslaughter and child cruelty.

The trial heard the six-year-old had been subjected to abuse over several months and had about 130 separate injuries on his body.