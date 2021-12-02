The grandmother of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes has paid tribute to the six-year-old describing him as her "sunny delight".

Madeleine Halcrow described her grandson as a "beautiful boy" who showed "affection to everyone".

Emma Tustin, 32, has been found guilty of murdering Arthur, while his father Thomas Hughes, 29, has been convicted of manslaughter.

Both were also found guilty of child cruelty charges.

Ms Halcrow said she was "heartbroken" and "inconsolable" watching the distressing evidence of Arthur's abuse in court.

CCTV footage was released of Arthur struggling to pick up his pillow and blanket at his home. Audio recordings were also released in which Arthur is heard crying saying "no one loves me" and "no one's gonna feed me".