The father of a man fatally stabbed during a series of attacks across Birmingham has said questions remain about why his killer was even allowed to be on the streets unmonitored.

Jacob Billington, 23, died and seven others were hurt in five separate incidents carried out in 90 minutes across the city on 6 September 2020.

Zephaniah McLeod has been detained for at least 21 years after admitting manslaughter, four counts of attempted murder and three of grievous bodily harm with intent.

The 29-year-old was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia and was well-known to mental health services at the time of the apparently random attacks.

A serious case review, led by the NHS, is expected to be published next year.