Emergency 999 calls have been released describing the moment a man went on a stabbing spree in Birmingham, killing one and injuring seven others.

Zephaniah McLeod, 28, carried out the attacks over a 90-minute period across the city on 6 September 2020.

He has been detained for life and told he would serve at least 21 years.

