CCTV shows Birmingham man attacked by carjack gang
Footage captured the moment a man was attacked by three masked men who stole his car.
Mobeen Chaudry, from Harborne, Birmingham, was returning home from a night out at about 01:00 GMT on Saturday.
Mr Chaudry believes he was followed home and said he was desperate to stop the thieves stealing his dream car.
He said he was beaten repeatedly with a tool which left him with cuts, bruises and a broken tooth.
Mr Chaudry's BMW X3 M Competition was later found abandoned in Shirley, Solihull.
West Midlands Police said it was investigating.