Footage captured from a home security system shows the moment a hoverboard battery explodes and sets fire to a room in a Smethwick house.

Jacqueline Barrett has been placed in an induced coma after being rescued from the property in Smethwick.

The 54-year-old who has multiple sclerosis and heart problems was in her downstairs bedroom when the fire took hold, West Midlands Fire Service said.

Her son is warning people to take extra care when charging electrical devices.

