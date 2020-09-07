A mum has paid tribute to her son who was killed during a series of stabbings in Birmingham in September 2020, describing him as an "absolutely fantastic young man".

Aspiring musician Jacob Billington, 23, was killed by Zephaniah McLeod, who has now been detained for at least 21 years.

His mum, Jo, said: "He was fun, cheeky and full of life".

He had come to Birmingham for a night out as McLeod launched his stabbing spree, also injuring seven others including Jacob's childhood friend, Michael Callaghan.

Michael was left paralysed and is still recovering from life-changing injuries.

The pair were in a band together - Michael on guitar and vocals and Jacob on the drums.

Michael Callaghan's mum, Anne, said: "They were totally on the same wavelength and he misses him every day."

