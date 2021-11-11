Footage has been released by police of the moment a hit-and-run driver lost control of a car on a bridge and caused a fatal crash.

Raihan Ahmed was speeding in a stolen Ford Focus on Great Barr Street in Digbeth, Birmingham, on 29 August.

The car struck bus driver Ghulam Nabi who was walking to work and he died at the scene.

Ahmed drove off and abandoned the car but was arrested after an appeal by West Midlands Police.

The 20-year-old, of Langdale Road, Great Barr, was jailed for three years and eight months after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.