CCTV footage shows the moment two boys bump fists after fatally stabbing a man in a Birmingham park.

West Midlands Police said Danish Mansha and Daiyaan Arif, both 17 at the time, were recorded "celebrating" their attack on 29-year-old Sohail Ali on 4 December last year. He died in hospital the next day.

Mansha, now 18, was convicted of murder, and Arif, also now 18, of manslaughter. A third attacker, aged 17 at the time and now 18, Rimsha Tariq, was found guilty of murder. Each has been sentenced to detention at a young offenders institution.

The force said the trio lured Mr Ali to Summerfield Park, in the Winson Green area of Birmingham, where he was ambushed, stabbed seven times and also shot.

Police added he was attacked with such force the knife snapped and part of the blade was found embedded in his chest.

