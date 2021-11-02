A protest by Insulate Britain disrupted morning traffic in Birmingham city centre on Tuesday.

Among the campaigners was Mary "Madge" Smail, from Derbyshire. She said while motorists may not approve of the group's roadblocking actions, climate change was "far worse than waiting five minutes" at the wheel.

She added: "We're not here to be liked, we're here to create positive change.

"If people dislike what we're doing now they might be thanking us in 10 years' time."

Insulate Britain - which campaigns for homes to be low energy by 2030 to fight fuel poverty - also protested on Tuesday in Manchester and London.