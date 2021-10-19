More than 50 animatronic dinosaurs are being installed at Birmingham Botanical Gardens as it's set to transform into a prehistoric playground.

The event, called Jurassic Encounter, will feature an 18-metre (59 ft) long Tyrannosaurus rex and takes place from 23 October to 7 November.

It is hoped it will be an interactive way for visitors to learn more about the prehistoric beasts.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk