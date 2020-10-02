As the nation gets to grips with a shortage of HGV drivers, could driverless pods become an everyday sight in our towns and cities? Could they become the future of food deliveries?

Students at Solihull College in the West Midlands have been getting trained in using the cutting-edge technology by way of a service in which staff and students can order food from a local supermarket and have it be delivered by pod.

The autonomous vehicle is programmed to safely navigate the half-mile route from the store to the engineers of the future.

Julian Turner, CEO of Westfield Technology Group, said: "It's really important that we inspire the next generation because that's our workforce."