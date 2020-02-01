Old Joe clock tower at University of Birmingham mended
A landmark clock tower, affectionately known as Old Joe, has been brought back to life at the University of Birmingham.
Old Joe - said to be the world's tallest freestanding clock tower - is named after the university’s first chancellor Joseph Chamberlain, a famous political son of the city.
After being out of action since February 2020, specialist clock repairers have been working at the top of the 100-metre structure to replace the hands on the four faces.
That should please Old Joe - not to mention his 8,000 Twitter followers.
Video journalist: John Bray
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Birmingham & Black Country