A landmark clock tower, affectionately known as Old Joe, has been brought back to life at the University of Birmingham.

Old Joe - said to be the world's tallest freestanding clock tower - is named after the university’s first chancellor Joseph Chamberlain, a famous political son of the city.

After being out of action since February 2020, specialist clock repairers have been working at the top of the 100-metre structure to replace the hands on the four faces.

That should please Old Joe - not to mention his 8,000 Twitter followers.

Video journalist: John Bray