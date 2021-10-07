English gymnast Alice Kinsella said the Commonwealth Games were starting to feel "very real" after the launch of the Queen's baton relay.

The Commonwealth champion, based in Sutton Coldfield, was one of a handful of athletes chosen to carry the torch at the ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

She said the opportunity to meet the Queen had been "surreal".

The baton will be carried around 72 nations and territories in the 294 days before the opening ceremony of the 2022 Birmingham Games.