Paralympic cycling champion Jon-Allan Butterworth has joined GB's Para-snowboarding team.

The former RAF weapons technician, 35, from Sutton Coldfield, retired from professional cycling last year after winning gold at Rio 2016 and three silver medals at London 2012.

Butterworth lost his left arm in a rocket attack in Iraq in 2007. After that, he started snowboarding as part of his rehab, and said rejoining the sport 14 years later felt like a "full circle" moment.

He has his sights set on competing in the 2026 Winter Paralympics in Italy.