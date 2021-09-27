Two mothers of children with autism have reacted to recent comments made by a councillor suggesting parenting skills were partly to blame for autism cases.

Angela Sandison told a Solihull Council children's services scrutiny committee meeting some mothers should be encouraged not to spend much time on their phones. She has since stepped down from the committee.

Michelle Miley has a 10-year-old son with autism and said her initial reaction to the comments was "complete disgust and upset".

Heather Delaney has two children with autism among other special needs.

She said: "There's not an excuse not to have understanding of autism and if you don't understand it, don't talk about it and go get educated."