There has been an angry response to a councillor's suggestion that improved "parenting skills" could reduce the number of children with autism in schools.

Angela Sandison, a member of Solihull Council, made the comments after expressing surprise at the number of children in the area registered as needing autism support.

"In a previous generation of children they'd never even heard of autism and now we've got so many," she said.

She has since stepped down from the committee and apologised for any offence caused.