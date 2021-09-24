BBC News

Pressure on QE Hospital Birmingham staff 'immense'

Dr Dhruv Parekh is a critical care consultant at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham which is run by the largest NHS trust in England.

He says as staff head towards winter - traditionally a complex time for hospitals - they are already "hanging on by a thread" due to a combination of factors, exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

And, just days into autumn, colleagues are described as being under "immense" pressure.

