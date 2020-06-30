Lillie's virtual Ben Nevis fundraising challenge
A girl who has cerebral palsy is taking part in a fundraising challenge by covering the distance of a Ben Nevis trail at home.
Lillie's virtual feat - 17km in length - is being done on a special machine that improves her health, and the sponsored task is to help raise £25,000 so she can have similar equipment of her own.
The ten-year-old from Willenhall, in Walsall, has so far managed about 9km of the Scottish mountain pony trail, with funds for the new kit standing at nearly £18,000.
Video journalist: John Bray
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Birmingham & Black Country